LONDON Nov 1 The Bank of England looks set to
hold off further economic stimulus in November because the
economy is likely to avoid an overall contraction in 2012, a
leading business lobby said on Thursday.
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said, however,
that the recovery will remain sluggish and fraught with risks as
the unresolved euro zone debt crisis weighs on business
sentiment and investment decisions.
The economy would grow by 1.4 percent next year after
stagnating in 2012, the CBI forecast. In August, the body had
predicted a 0.3 percent contraction for 2012 and growth of 1.2
percent for 2013.
"On monetary policy we have the central assumption of no
further QE in November, partly due to the stronger Q3 numbers,"
Anna Leach, CBI head of economic analysis, told reporters.
"But it remains on the table, particularly if the euro
crisis takes another downturn over the next period."
British output grew 1 percent between July and September,
helped by one-off factors. This strong expansion prompted a
number of economists to change their forecasts for the central
bank's policy decision next week, with many expecting at least a
pause in quantitative easing asset purchases.
A Reuters poll on Wednesday underlined this.
The economy will not enjoy the same help in the final
quarter of this year, the CBI said, forecasting quarterly growth
of only 0.2 percent.
"We are just beginning to see a little bit of genuine
organic growth," said John Cridland, CBI Director-General.
The BoE's Funding for Lending scheme -- which provides cheap
funding to banks if they keep up lending to households and
businesses -- could help support the recovery, he said.
"We are already seeing some impact on spreads and indeed on
mortgages," he noted.
The lobby group stressed that risks around its latest
economic outlook remained on the downside, with the persistent
euro zone debt crisis and inflation among the main threats.
Rises in utility prices mean that British inflation is
likely to be higher than previously thought, the CBI said,
adding that consumer price increases would average 2.5 percent
in 2013, approaching the Bank of England's target of 2 percent
by the end of next year, and come in at 2.1 percent in 2014.