* UK construction output flat in July, annual growth halves
* Rapid expansion in house-building starts to level off
* New orders strong, especially for commercial work
By Andy Bruce and David Milliken
LONDON, Sept 12 British construction output
stagnated in July as a rapid expansion in house building started
to level off, causing annual growth to sink to an eight-month
low.
However, orders for new work rose at the fastest rate in a
year, leaving economists confident that the coming months would
bring robust growth, particularly as earlier private-sector
surveys have also pointed towards a continued strength.
Construction output was unchanged on the month in July,
compared with growth of 1.2 percent in June, the Office for
National Statistics said on Friday. Annual growth more than
halved to an eight-month low of just 2.6 percent.
But orders looked more upbeat, rising by 3.8 percent in the
second quarter from the first three months of 2014, the biggest
rise in a year.
"Signals from survey and order book data suggest the
construction industry has fared better than the official output
data would have us believe over the summer," said Chris
Williamson, chief economist at Markit.
"Upward revisions to the output data are possible. This
would mean GDP could get revised up, painting a more buoyant
picture of the economy than previously thought and adding to the
argument for interest rates to rise."
Earlier this week, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said
interest rates could rise in spring if the jobs market continues
to recovery at a quick pace.
There was little market reaction to the construction
figures, with investors fixated on the risk that Scotland could
vote to break away from the rest of the United Kingdom in next
Thursday's independence referendum.
The construction sector was hit hard by the financial crisis
but has been recovering since last year along with the broader
economy, buoyed by falling unemployment and strong consumer and
business confidence.
A separate survey carried out by Markit recently showed
Britain's construction industry expanded at its fastest pace in
seven months in August, boosting job creation but also putting
strain on suppliers.
HOUSING SLOWDOWN?
A recovery in housing which started late last year had been
a major driver of construction growth in 2014, but there are now
tentative signs it is tailing off.
Private sector home building rose 1.1 percent on the month
in July, down from 2.0 percent growth in June. The annual growth
rate fell to a five-month low of 15.9 percent.
The weakening trend for new housing looks set to continue,
with orders in the second quarter of 2014 down 4.3 percent.
Private-sector surveys have painted a mixed picture of the
housing market recently, with some pointing to surging house
price growth and others showing a marked slowdown.
But the weakness in orders for private housing were balanced
by strength elsewhere, and the ONS highlighted a 9.6 percent
increase in commercial orders, driven by plans for new shopping
centres.
"It's encouraging that new orders are continuing on a
positive trajectory," said Michael Dall, lead economist at
construction data company Barbour ABI.
"But with the rate of growth slowing from recent quarters,
today's announcement still isn't the silver bullet we need to
dispel all concerns about sector."
