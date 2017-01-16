LONDON Jan 16 The number of Britons seeking guidance on how to tackle their debts has risen sharply from last year, the country's leading debt advice charity said on Monday, in a possible sign of growing pressure on households as inflation picks up.

Last week Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he would keep a close eye on whether borrowers are getting into trouble after the fastest rise in unsecured consumer lending since 2005 in the 12 months to November.

The Money Advice Trust, a charity funded by the government and the finance industry, said calls to its debt advice line were 17 percent higher during the first eight working days of 2017 than over the same period of 2016.

This followed its busiest December since 2012.

"It's definitely a worrying trend," Money Advice Trust spokeswoman Genevra Morrison-Hutton said. "Wages have not really recovered and inflation is starting to creep up. That's a factor that's worse this year than last."

The trust's National Debtline received 8,635 calls between Jan. 3 and Jan. 12, up from 7,381 in the equivalent period last year. Online enquiries in the month to Jan. 12 were 55 percent up on a year earlier.

Britain's economy has relied heavily on consumer spending since June's vote to leave the European Union, and retailers have reported strong Christmas sales.

The trust estimates around a third of British households borrow to fund Christmas spending.

Bank of England officials have said they do not see immediate cause for alarm but households on average are saving the lowest proportion of their income since the financial crisis. The BoE expects them to come under more pressure as inflation picks up in 2017

Stores expect tougher times this year as they start to pass through more of the increase in import costs which they have faced in the wake of sterling's near 20 percent fall against the dollar since June's Brexit vote. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)