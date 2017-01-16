LONDON Jan 16 The number of Britons seeking
guidance on how to tackle their debts has risen sharply from
last year, the country's leading debt advice charity said on
Monday, in a possible sign of growing pressure on households as
inflation picks up.
Last week Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he would
keep a close eye on whether borrowers are getting into trouble
after the fastest rise in unsecured consumer lending since 2005
in the 12 months to November.
The Money Advice Trust, a charity funded by the government
and the finance industry, said calls to its debt advice line
were 17 percent higher during the first eight working days of
2017 than over the same period of 2016.
This followed its busiest December since 2012.
"It's definitely a worrying trend," Money Advice Trust
spokeswoman Genevra Morrison-Hutton said. "Wages have not really
recovered and inflation is starting to creep up. That's a factor
that's worse this year than last."
The trust's National Debtline received 8,635 calls between
Jan. 3 and Jan. 12, up from 7,381 in the equivalent period last
year. Online enquiries in the month to Jan. 12 were 55 percent
up on a year earlier.
Britain's economy has relied heavily on consumer spending
since June's vote to leave the European Union, and retailers
have reported strong Christmas sales.
The trust estimates around a third of British households
borrow to fund Christmas spending.
Bank of England officials have said they do not see
immediate cause for alarm but households on average are saving
the lowest proportion of their income since the financial
crisis. The BoE expects them to come under more pressure as
inflation picks up in 2017
Stores expect tougher times this year as they start to pass
through more of the increase in import costs which they have
faced in the wake of sterling's near 20 percent fall against the
dollar since June's Brexit vote.
