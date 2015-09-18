By David Milliken
| LONDON, Sept 18
LONDON, Sept 18 New Labour Party leader Jeremy
Corbyn has been labelled a threat to Britain's economic security
by the Conservative government but he may have more impact on
its economic policy than the average fan of Karl Marx.
With ideas ranging from nationalising railways to having the
Bank of England undertake 'People's Quantitative Easing', Corbyn
was elected on Labour's most radically left-wing platform in a
generation.
But on one of his central arguments -- that Britain suffers
from a lack of infrastructure and housing investment --
parliament's new official opposition leader finds support from
many City of London economists and industry groups.
Finance minister George Osborne plans to cut public
investment to a 14-year low as a share of the economy, even as
the cost of borrowing remains near its cheapest on record.
"The pressure could be increased over the coming months and
years on the government to increase investment spending," Paul
Hollingsworth from consultancy Capital Economics said.
Osborne, a keen political tactician, has borrowed left-wing
policy ideas in the past to neutralise Labour's appeal. In July,
he announced a big rise in the minimum wage to help plug the gap
caused by cuts to welfare benefits for the working poor.
If Corbyn bucks expectations that his leadership will
alienate centre-ground voters before the 2020 elections,
possibly by capitalising on a future economic slowdown, Osborne
might be tempted to give ground on investment spending.
The International Monetary Fund has encouraged Britain to
spend more on infrastructure, and the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development says British government capital
spending ranked 18th out of 24 developed countries in 2013.
But Osborne cannot easily invest more after he toughened his
commitment to fiscal austerity last year. He wants the
government would run a budget surplus in normal economic times,
and says he would not borrow even for investment spending.
His priority is to reduce Britain's 1.5 trillion pounds
($2.3 trillion) of government debt, which doubled as a share of
the economy during the financial crisis and which he believes
limits Britain's ability to tackle future crises.
Many economists say this makes little sense when Britain can
borrow money for 30 years at less than 3 percent interest, below
the potential rate of return for many government projects.
PEOPLE'S QE?
Corbyn, by contrast, wants to borrow more now to spend on
housing, transport and high-speed internet. Part of this could
be funded by requiring the BoE to create money and fund a new
National Investment Bank at times of economic stagnation.
By making the BoE central to funding investment, which
raises concerns about the Bank's credibility and higher
inflation, Corbyn may have complicated his message, according to
Martin Beck, an economist with consultancy Oxford Economics.
"It is very easy for the Conservatives to now say the only
way you can get more investment is to go down this crazy route
of crazy money," Beck said. "Connecting those two may have
undermined the case for more investment."
BoE Governor Mark Carney has warned of the risk of excess
inflation if the BoE invested in assets other than government
bonds.
But for Richard Murphy, who advised Corbyn on his economic
plans, the BoE's independence is a "charade" and a looming
global economic slowdown will force whoever is in power to
direct the Bank to take radical policies to spur investment.
"When we have a major economic downturn ... (voters) are
going to slaughter the politician who doesn't make this
decision. If George Osborne doesn't copy this plan, he is going
to be deep in it," he said.
($1 = 0.6399 pounds)
(Editing by William Schomberg/Ruth Pitchford)