PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects to add dropped year "2014" in first paragraph)
LONDON Dec 5 Britain aims to reduce corporation tax to 20 percent, a finance ministry source said on Wednesday, after finance minister George Osborne said the levy would fall to 21 percent from April 2014.
"Twenty one percent is only one percent away from 20 percent, that's an ambition," the source said, giving no timeline. (Reporting by Mohammed Abbas and Tim Castle; Editing by John Stonestreet)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
LONDON, Feb 21 Jolyon Palmer needs no reality check ahead of his second Formula One season, but the Renault driver might be wondering about some of his friends.