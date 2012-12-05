(Corrects to add dropped year "2014" in first paragraph)

LONDON Dec 5 Britain aims to reduce corporation tax to 20 percent, a finance ministry source said on Wednesday, after finance minister George Osborne said the levy would fall to 21 percent from April 2014.

"Twenty one percent is only one percent away from 20 percent, that's an ambition," the source said, giving no timeline. (Reporting by Mohammed Abbas and Tim Castle; Editing by John Stonestreet)