(Corrects forecasts to show latest forecast values) LONDON, Oct 29 The Bank of England released the following data for consumer credit and M4 money supply on Monday (previous data in brackets): NUMBER OF MORTGAGE APPROVALS SEPT AUG FORECAST 50,024 47,921 (47,665) 48,500 LENDING TO INDIVIDUALS (NET CHANGE IN BLN STG): SEPT AUG FORECAST Total lending 1.7 -0.3 (-0.4) n/f Secured on dwellings 0.5 -0.2 (-0.3) 0.45 Consumer credit 1.2* -0.1 (-0.1) 0.13 - of which credit card 0.3 0.1 (UNCH) n/f FINAL M4 MONEY SUPPLY (PCT): SEPT AUG M4 mth/mth (sa) 0.2 0.3 (0.2) yr/yr -3.5 -4.0 (-4.1) M4 excluding intermediate other financial companies mth/mth (sa) 0.3 0.5 (0.5) yr/yr 4.2 4.2 (4.1) * Sharpest rise in consumer credit since Feb 2008 (Reporting by UK Economics Desk in London; uk.economics@reuters.com, +44 20 7542 5109)