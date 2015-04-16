LONDON, April 16 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Thursday an International Monetary Fund forecast
that Britain is likely to miss his budget deficit forecasts
means people should vote for his Conservative Party next month.
Osborne was reacting as some newspapers said the IMF report
on Wednesday undermined forecasts included in his recent budget
statement that Britain would have a surplus of 0.3 percent of
gross domestic product in the 2019/20 fiscal year.
The IMF said Britain would have a budget deficit of 0.3
percent of GDP in 2020. It said uncertainty over the outcome of
the May 7 election meant deficit reduction would probably be
slower than foreseen by Britain's official budget forecasters,
and economic growth might be slower too.
"Clear warning in Fiscal Monitor of consequences for deficit
of anything other than Conservative government," Osborne said in
a message posted on Twitter, referring to the IMF report.
Opinion polls show the Conservatives and the opposition
Labour Party running neck-and-neck. That makes a hung parliament
and another coalition government likely.
Labour has said it will aim to balance Britain's budget in
terms of day-to-day spending, but not investment, as soon as
possible if it takes power.
It says Osborne's more aggressive target of wiping out the
deficit altogether is ideologically driven. Osborne says it is
needed to protect Britain against possible future shocks to the
economy.
Both parties' plans are likely to change if they have to
bargain with other political parties to form a government.
Osborne is due to attend meetings of global policymakers at
the IMF in Washington over the coming days.
(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Larry King)