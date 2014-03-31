By William James
LONDON, March 31 British finance minister George
Osborne on Monday sounded a brighter note on the economy as the
country gears up for an election in just over a year, and set a
target of "full employment".
With economic policy likely to form a major electoral
battleground in 2015, Osborne said he wanted Britain to have the
highest employment rate of the Group of Seven (G7) leading
industrialised economies.
The pledge, made in a speech to employers and recently hired
workers, marked a change in tone from Osborne, who has
previously sought to remind voters of the tough cost-cutting he
plans for the years ahead, even as the economy recovers.
"We will not rest while we still have so much wasted
potential in some parts of our country," he said. "That's why
today I'm making a new commitment: a commitment to fight for
full employment in Britain."
Osborne also highlighted a range of new tax changes due to
come into effect this week, including cuts to rates paid by
businesses and larger tax-free income limits for voters.
Britain ranks fourth in comparisons of employment rates
compiled by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development, behind Canada, France and Germany. Its employment
rate of 15- to 64-year-olds is 70.8 percent, compared with 73.3
percent for Germany, which has the highest rate of any G7 state.
The opposition Labour Party accused Osborne of not taking
new steps to help people find work.
Since coming to office in 2010 in a Conservative Party-led
coalition, Osborne has focused on cutting public spending to
reduce a wide budget deficit. Opinion polls show his party are
more trusted to handle the economy than any of their rivals.
While still stressing the need for fiscal discipline, and
warning that other political parties could not be trusted to
keep a tight grip on spending, Osborne's said that public debt
was now under control.
Full employment would be a "central goal" of his economic
plans, he said, saying tax cuts for businesses and workers and a
tightening of benefit rules to get more people working were the
ways to achieve his target.
"Britain is starting to walk tall in the world again,"
Osborne said. "There is no reason why Britain shouldn't aim to
have the highest employment rate of any of the world's leading
economies."
