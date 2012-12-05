LONDON Dec 5 Britain's credibility has been
damaged by new government forecasts that show finance minister
George Osborne will not meet a key debt reduction goal,
sovereign ratings agency Fitch said on Wednesday.
Fitch has a negative outlook on Britain's triple-A debt
rating and said that it would review this again after Osborne's
2013 budget statement early next year.
Osborne said on Wednesday that he would need an extra year
to put Britain's public debt on a downward path as the growth
outlook had darkened markedly over the year.
"The government has chosen not to chase the supplementary
target by deploying additional consolidation measures over the
next two years. In our view, missing the target weakens the
credibility of the UK's fiscal framework, which is one of the
factors supporting the rating," Fitch said.