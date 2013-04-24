LONDON, April 24 Britain reworked its Funding for Lending Scheme on Wednesday in the hope of getting more credit flowing to small and medium-sized firms and injecting more life into the country's flat-lining economy.

The Bank of England and the Treasury said the FLS would run for an additional year until January 2015 and would increase incentives for banks to lend to smaller firms. Also, the scheme would include non-bank providers of credit, they said.