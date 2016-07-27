LONDON, July 27 British finance minister Philip
Hammond reiterated on Wednesday that he and the Bank of England
would take whatever action was needed to support the economy as
it entered "a period of adjustment" after the June 23 vote to
leave the European Union.
Hammond made the statement after official figures for the
three months to June showed the economy grew a
faster-than-expected 0.6 percent. However, most economists
polled by Reuters last week expect a recession after the Brexit
vote.
"Today's GDP figures show that the fundamentals of the
British economy are strong ... so it is clear we enter our
negotiations to leave the EU from a position of economic
strength," he said.
"Those negotiations will signal the beginning of a period of
adjustment and along with the Bank of England, this government
will take whatever action is necessary to support our economy,"
he added.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)