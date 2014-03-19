LONDON, March 19 British households' sense of
financial wellbeing dipped slightly in March but remained near
its highest level for five years, a survey showed on Wednesday.
Markit's Household Finance Index for March slipped to 41.9
from February's 42.1, which had been the highest reading since
the survey started five years ago.
While the index has risen markedly over the past few months,
the mood was still classed as pessimistic overall, with any
reading below 50 representing a negative outlook.
Still, survey compiler Markit said the results suggested
Britain's economic recovery had stayed on track since the start
of the year, with perceptions of inflation receding to their
lowest since December 2009.
"Improvements in domestic economic conditions continue to
support expectations of future financial wellbeing, with this
index also staying close to February's five-year peak," said Tim
Moore, senior economist at Markit.
Moore also said the index showed the squeeze on household
incomes had eased.
British finance minister George Osborne will announce a
pre-election budget on Wednesday that is likely to offer some
tax relief to households but will stick closely to his tough
decade-long plan to fix the public finances.
