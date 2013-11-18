LONDON Nov 18 British households have turned much more gloomy about their personal finances as news of big increases in their power bills appears to have compounded worries about low pay growth, a survey showed on Monday.

The Markit Household Finance Index fell sharply to 38.8 in November from 41.0 in October to hit its lowest level since April, when the British economy was starting to show signs of recovery.

"November's survey highlights yet another setback for UK household budgets as weak pay trends and energy price rises appeared to overshadow recent positive news about labour market conditions," Markit senior economist Tim Moore said.

Four of Britain's "big six" energy suppliers have announced increases in their charges by an average of more than 9 percent, making the cost of living a central issue as political parties begin to campaign for the 2015 general election.

Britain's opposition Labour party has promised to freeze power tariffs if it wins power.

Expectations for household finances over the year ahead also deteriorated and a measure of what people think the cost of living will be over the next 12 months dipped but was close to October's six-month high, the survey showed.

The Markit survey also found that appetite for major purchases was its weakest so far in 2013.

Official data last week showed retail sales fell unexpectedly in October which, economists said, probably reflected how earnings have lagged inflation.