LONDON, June 15 The average asking price for
homes in England and Wales hit a new record high as buyers
returned to the market after last month's national election,
property website Rightmove said on Monday.
The average asking price in the period between May 10 and
June 6 jumped by a monthly 3 percent to 294,351 pounds
($456,744), Rightmove said in a statement.
Prices in London shot up by nearly 6 percent after a 2.3
percent fall in the previous monthly figures when there had been
concerns about the opposition Labour Party's proposal for a new
"Mansion Tax" on expensive properties.
In annual terms, prices in England and Wales were up 4.5
percent.
The Conservative Party's success in winning an unexpected
majority in parliament in the May 7 election helped boost the
number of buyers but an anticipated increase in sellers had not
occurred and supply fell, it said.
"Some buyers had been holding back in the weeks before the
election, leading to some sellers suffering an unseasonal price
stand-still in the late spring," Miles Shipside, Rightmove's
housing market analyst, said.
The new government urgently needed to play its part to
deliver more new homes and stop asking prices being pushed up
further, he said.
Several other measures of British house prices have recently
shown the market heating up again after new rules on mortgage
lending caused a slowdown last year.
($1 = 0.6445 pounds)
