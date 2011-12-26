LONDON Dec 26 The number of first-time
home buyers in Britain fell to a record low in 2011, despite
house prices declining to their most affordable levels in eight
years, mortgage lender Halifax said in a survey on Monday.
Halifax, which is part of Lloyds Banking Group,
estimated there were around 187,000 first-time home buyers in
2011 - down 7 percent from 2010 and representing the lowest
annual total since its records began in 1974.
The findings come a month after Conservative Finance
Minister George Osborne announced plans to help Britons onto the
property ladder, with the housing market hit by the country's
economic slowdown.
Osborne said the Conservative/Liberal Democrat coalition
government would provide a mortgage guarantee scheme to help
struggling first-time buyers put down deposits for property
loans.
Many banks have tightened up their mortgage lending criteria
after the 2007-2008 credit crisis , which began when
loans made to poorer home owners in the United States began to
default.
Britain has also proposed stricter mortgage lending rules to
prevent a recurrence of irresponsible lending practices that led
to the crisis.
The Financial Services Authority regulator outlined
proposals this month for more thorough checks on mortgage
applications, after the industry was blighted by so-called "liar
loans" - self-certified mortgages whereby the borrower was able
to obtain a mortgage without giving any proof of income.
A Reuters poll this month forecast a 1.7 percent fall in
British house prices in 2012, although analysts said prices
could fall by more than that if the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis worsened significantly.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)