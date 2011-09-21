(Writes through with additional material)
* Bank of England looks set to pump more money into economy
* Deficit figures add to gloomy outlook
* Treasury minister says government sticking to austerity
programme
LONDON, Sept 21 The outlook for the British
economy is deteriorating so quickly that the Bank of England on
Wednesday signalled it was ready to pump in more money,
potentially as soon as October.
Minutes from the bank's September meeting showed most
policymakers believed the stresses of the past month had
strengthened the case for an "immediate" return to the policy of
quantitative easing.
A bold move in October would put the Bank ahead of the pack
globally. The Federal Reserve also looks set to make a fresh
effort to invigorate the faltering U.S. recovery later on
Wednesday, though only minor steps are expected.
The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that
Europe and the United States could slip back into recession
unless economic problems aren't tackled quickly, and the IMF
also slashed its growth forecasts for Britain.
Action to support the economy would provide some relief to
the Conservative-led coalition after figures showed higher
government spending and weak tax receipts drove the deficit to a
record high for a month of August.
Treasury minister Danny Alexander insisted that the
government was sticking to its plans to erase the large budget
deficit after reports that ministers were looking at investing
an extra five billion pounds on capital projects to ward off
fears the economy could fall back into recession.
With interest rates at a record low of 0.5 percent,
attention is focusing on whether the Bank of England will revive
its programme of asset purchases after spending 200 billion
pounds in 2009-10, mainly on buying gilts, to help drive down
borrowing costs for business.
The BoE policymakers also discussed other options to loosen
policy if needed, including changing the maturity of the
portfolio of assets held in the Asset Purchase Facility and
cutting its 0.5 percent base rates.
However, none of these options appeared to be preferable to
further asset purchases at the moment.
STRESSES
At the meeting, arch-dove Adam Posen remained the only one
to vote for an additional 50 billion pound in asset purchases.
But the minutes showed that most members of the Monetary
Policy Committee thought it was increasingly likely that more
asset purchases would become warranted at some point.
"For most members, the decision of whether to embark on
further monetary easing at this meeting was finely balanced
since the weakness and stresses of the past month had
significantly strengthened the case for an immediate resumption
of asset purchases," the minutes said.
"For some members, a continuation of the conditions seen
over the past month would probably be sufficient to justify an
expansion of the asset purchase programme at a subsequent
meeting."
Sterling fell to an eight-month low against the dollar while
gilts rose after the data.
The minutes said that those voting for an unchanged policy
in September had seen some merit in waiting to see how actions
taken by overseas authorities would develop.
The Bank said earlier this week in its quarterly bulletin
that the first round of asset purchases gave the economy a
significant boost during the recession.
AUTUMN ACTION
Since the September meeting, a slew of bad news from the
economy, the ongoing euro zone debt crisis and rising tensions
in financial markets have stoked fears that Britain could slip
into recession again.
Business Secretary Vince Cable, a member of the Liberal
Democrat junior coalition partner, has backed calls for more
quantitative easing to help the economy.
Economists said it was now a question of when, not if, the
Bank would move.
"The minutes of the September MPC meeting are appreciably
more dovish, opening the door wide to more quantitative easing
by the Bank of England and very possibly sooner rather than
later," said Howard Archer, of IHS Global Insight.
"Barring a marked improvement in the economy over the next
few weeks (which is currently hard to see), we expect the MPC to
approve a further 50 billion pounds in quantitative easing
during the fourth quarter," he added.
"A move as soon as October is entirely possible, but we
suspect November is more likely."
The Bank will publish its latest quarterly inflation report
in November and changes to policy often come in the same month
as these reports are produced.
On Tuesday the International Monetary Fund slashed its
growth forecast for Britain to 1.1 percent for 2011 and 1.6
percent for next year.
External member Martin Weale, who only dropped his call for
higher rates in August, and deputy governor Charles Bean have
acknowledged the worsening outlook, and the government has left
little doubt that it would like to see more QE. In addition,
central banks have moved into action again globally.
Inflation remains a headache for the Bank. It is currently
running at 4.5 percent, more than double its target, and the
Bank itself says it is likely to top five percent before coming
down next year.
