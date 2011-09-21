* Bank of England looks set to pump more money into economy
* Deficit figures add to gloomy outlook
* Treasury minister says government sticking to austerity
programme
* Reuters poll shows economists see fresh QE round by
November
(Adds Reuters poll on QE probability)
By Sven Egenter and Keith Weir
LONDON, Sept 21 Britain's economic prospects are
deteriorating so swiftly that the Bank of England signalled on
Wednesday it was on the verge of pumping in more money to
support growth, potentially as soon as October.
Minutes from the Bank's September meeting showed most
policymakers believed the stresses of the past month had
strengthened the case for an "immediate" return to the policy of
quantitative easing.
A Reuters poll after the minutes found a 40 percent
likelihood of more QE happening in October, though most of the
47 respondents saw the MPC voting for more stimulus by
November.
A bold move in October would put the Bank ahead of the pack
globally. The Federal Reserve also looks set to make a fresh
effort to invigorate the faltering U.S. recovery later on
Wednesday, though only minor steps are expected.
The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that
Europe and the United States could slip back into recession
unless economic problems aren't tackled quickly, and the IMF
also slashed its growth forecasts for Britain.
Action to support the economy would provide some relief to
the Conservative-led coalition after figures showed higher
government spending and weak tax receipts drove the deficit to a
record high for a month of August.
Treasury minister Danny Alexander insisted that the
government was sticking to its plans to erase the large budget
deficit after reports that ministers were looking at investing
an extra five billion pounds on capital projects to ward off
fears the economy could fall back into recession.
With interest rates at a record low of 0.5 percent,
attention is focusing on whether the Bank of England will revive
its programme of asset purchases after spending 200 billion
pounds in 2009-10, mainly on buying gilts, to help drive down
borrowing costs for businesses and boost confidence.
BoE chief economist Spencer Dale, who dropped his call for
higher rates only in August, said in a speech the outlook for
the economy had weakened materially over the past few months.
"If the economic situation continues to deteriorate, some
additional loosening in monetary policy might be needed," he
said.
Any decision on more stimulus had to be weighed against high
inflation, which is expected to top 5 percent later this year,
Dale said, though he noted that inflation was set to fall back
quite materially next year.
STRESSES
At September's meeting, arch-dove Adam Posen remained the
only one to vote for an additional 50 billion pound in asset
purchases.
But the minutes showed most members of the Monetary Policy
Committee thought it was increasingly likely that more asset
purchases would become warranted at some point.
"For most members, the decision of whether to embark on
further monetary easing at this meeting was finely balanced
since the weakness and stresses of the past month had
significantly strengthened the case for an immediate resumption
of asset purchases," the minutes said.
"For some members, a continuation of the conditions seen
over the past month would probably be sufficient to justify an
expansion of the asset purchase programme at a subsequent
meeting."
Sterling fell to an eight-month low against the dollar,
while gilts rose after the minutes were published.
The minutes said that those voting for an unchanged policy
in September had seen some merit in waiting to see how actions
taken by overseas authorities would develop.
The Bank said earlier this week in its quarterly bulletin
that the first round of asset purchases gave the economy a
significant boost during the recession.
Policymakers also discussed other policy options, including
cutting its main interest rate and giving explicit guidance on
the future path of rates. However, they concluded that none of
these options appeared to be preferable to further asset
purchases at the moment.
AUTUMN ACTION
Since the September meeting, a string of bad news from the
economy, the euro zone debt crisis and rising tensions in
financial markets have stoked recession fears in Britain.
Business Secretary Vince Cable, a member of the Liberal
Democrat junior coalition partner, has backed calls for more
quantitative easing to help the economy.
Economists said it was now a question of when, not if, the
Bank would move.
"The minutes of the September MPC meeting are appreciably
more dovish, opening the door wide to more quantitative easing
by the Bank of England and very possibly sooner rather than
later," said Howard Archer, of IHS Global Insight.
"Barring a marked improvement in the economy over the next
few weeks (which is currently hard to see), we expect the MPC to
approve a further 50 billion pounds in quantitative easing
during the fourth quarter," he added.
"A move as soon as October is entirely possible, but we
suspect November is more likely."
The Bank will publish its latest quarterly inflation report
in November and changes to policy often come in the same month
as these reports are produced.
The IMF slashed its growth forecast for Britain to 1.1
percent for 2011 and 1.6 percent for next year.
However, inflation remains a headache for the Bank, however,
and Dale said any decision on more stimulus had to be weighed
against high inflation.
It is currently running at 4.5 percent, more than double
its target, and the Bank itself says it is likely to top 5
percent before coming down next year.
(Additional reporting by Fiona Shaikh, David Milliken and Matt
Falloon; Editing by Patrick Graham)