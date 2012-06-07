* BoE leaves rates steady, does not restart gilt purchases

* Services PMI stronger than expected, retail sales firm

* Economic outlook fragile, euro zone crisis weighs

* Economists still view strong chance of future QE (Updates with BoE policy decision)

By David Milliken and Fiona Shaikh

LONDON, June 7 The Bank of England decided not to inject help for Britain's struggling economy on Thursday, as signs of resilience kept recovery hopes alive while the euro zone works on a fix to its festering debt crisis.

Many economists had seen a strong probability that the central bank would reverse last month's decision to stop gilt purchases after a slump in a key gauge of British factory activity and calls from the International Monetary Fund to consider looser policy.

But the chances of that ebbed away on Thursday after a survey of purchasing managers in the services sector - which represents a far bigger chunk of the UK economy than manufacturing - unexpectedly held firm.

"For now the (BoE) are adopting a wait and see approach to the data, given there are still signs that the more domestic side of the economy is holding up and its concerns over the stickiness of inflation," said David Tinsley, an economist at BNP Paribas.

The BoE's decision means that total gilt purchases to date will continue to stand at 325 billion pounds, and its key interest rate remains at a record low 0.5 percent, where it has been since March 2009.

The no-change decision by the BoE's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee follows a similar one by the European Central Bank on Wednesday to keep its main interest rate unchanged at 1 percent - although the People's Bank of China surprised markets by cutting rates on Thursday.

British government bond prices fell sharply and sterling rose to a one-week high versus the U.S. dollar after the BoE decision, reflecting the fact that markets had priced in an outside chance of more QE this month.

"For the Committee to push the button on more QE in July we will most likely need to see some signs that external weakness is beginning to leech further into final domestic demand," Tinsley said.

MIXED SIGNALS

For now, the economic signals are mixed. May's services purchasing managers' index (PMI) unexpectedly held firm at April's level of 53.3, and the British Retail Consortium reported a stronger-than-expected 3.4 percent annual rise in the value of retail sales.

These figures paint a much rosier picture of the economy than last week's manufacturing PMI, which slumped to its lowest level in three years at 45.9 - deep into contractionary territory.

However, Britain's persistently above-target inflation will also be weighing on members of the MPC as they consider whether to embark on more stimulus.

Despite a big drop in April, British inflation is still high at 3 percent, and last month the BoE said it would take nine months longer than previously thought for it to return to its 2 percent target.

Since then, some BoE policymakers have played down the prospect of further stimulus, unless an escalation of the euro crisis worsens Britain's economic prospects.

Although a non-euro zone member, Britain has very strong economic ties to the bloc.

Only one of the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee backed more QE in May, though for others the decision was finely balanced.

The euro zone's future still remains unclear, with Greece facing national elections on June 17 that could bring to power parties opposed to a bailout, while Spain is calling for euro zone assistance to recapitalise its banks. (Additional reporting by Olesya Dmitracova and Sven Egenter)