LONDON, June 9 Britain's faltering economic recovery is being "killed off" by the euro zone debt crisis, British finance minister George Osborne wrote in a newspaper article published on Saturday.

Osborne said the euro zone was "approaching a moment of truth" and that decisions taken in the coming months will determine the bloc's economic future for a decade or more.

"Our recovery - already facing powerful headwinds from high oil prices and the debt burden left behind by the boom years - is being killed off by the crisis on our doorstep," he wrote in an article published on the Sunday Telegraph newspaper's website on Saturday. (Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)