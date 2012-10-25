By Peter Griffiths and Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON Oct 25 Olympics spending fuelled
Britain's strongest quarterly growth in five years,
springboarding the country out of recession in the third
quarter, data showed on Thursday
It provided some rare relief for a government accused of
favouring austerity over growth, and may make another stimulus
injection of cash from the central bank less likely.
The Office for National Statistics said gross domestic
product rose by 1.0 percent between July and September, beating
forecasts for a 0.6 percent gain, after shrinking by 0.4 percent
between April and June.
The country is not out of the woods, however. It has still
not recovered the output lost in the 2008-2009 slump and faces a
rough road to recovery as the euro zone - its main trading
partner - is heading for recession and global growth drivers
such as China slow.
The data was also inflated by temporary factors - ticket
sales for the London Olympics and a rebound from an extra public
holiday in the previous quarter.
But it was nonetheless better than expected and could
prevent the economy from have an overall contraction in 2012.
Sterling hit a one-week high versus the dollar and British
government bonds extended losses after the data was released as
markets reassessed the chances of more central bank asset-buying
stimulus.
A number of economists changed their view in the wake of the
growth figures and more upbeat comments from central bankers,
which seem to hold high hopes that a new funding scheme for
banks will unblock lending and get the recovery going.
"In the absence of a renewed stalling in the recovery, we
expect this month's asset purchases to be the last," economists
at Barclays said in a note.
Any more sustainable recovery could also ease the pressure
on the government to ease its austerity plan of tax hikes and
spending cuts aimed at erasing a huge budget deficit.
Prime Minister David Cameron, who is trailing in the polls,
said the return to growth was a vindication of his policies,
though he also struck a note of caution.
"There is still much more to be done, there is a long road
to travel," Cameron said. "But we have got the right approach
and we must stick to that approach.
Opposition Labour finance spokesman Ed Balls meanwhile kept
up his call for a change of tack. "The complacent thing to do
now is simply to wait and hope things will get better," he said.
CAUTION
Most economists agree that a sustained recovery is far from
certain after business surveys have indicated a weak start to
the final quarter of the year and one-off factors were the main
drivers behind the strong bounce.
The statistics office estimated that Olympics ticket sales
accounted for a fifth of the quarterly GDP rise, which followed
three consecutive quarters of contraction.
Economists also estimate that 0.5 percentage points were due
to the rebound from the output lost due to the extra holiday in
June to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 60 years on the throne.
The ONS said the British economy had grown by 0.3 percent so
far this year, but was still 3.1 percent below a peak in the
first quarter of 2008.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King cautioned on Tuesday
that the recovery would remain slow, with threats posed by the
euro zone debt crisis and a cooling of the fast-growing
economies of India, China and Brazil.
However, two of the nine BoE policymakers struck a note of
confidence in newspaper interviews. Paul Fisher and Charlie Bean
said the central bank's new scheme to get credit flowing through
the economy showed promising signs.
Investors have already scaled back expectations for another
cash boost from the BoE as King said policymakers would think
"long and hard" before extending the currently approved 375
billion pounds of quantitative easing bond purchases.
However, there have been signs that the British economy
faces grave threats in the months ahead. British factory orders
posted a surprise fall in October, a the CBI's industrial trends
survey showed on Wednesday.
WPP, the world's largest advertising group, cut its
revenue outlook for the second time in as many months on
Thursday after a sharp slowdown in September in North America
and continental Europe hit its third quarter.
Output in Britain's service sector - which makes up more
than three quarters of GDP - rose by 1.3 percent in the third
quarter after a 0.1 percent drop in the second quarter. That was
the strongest quarterly growth since the third quarter of 2007.
Industrial output was 1.1 percent higher, the strongest rise
since the second quarter of 2010. Construction - which accounts
for less than 7 percent of GDP - contracted by 2.5 percent.