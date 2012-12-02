LONDON Dec 2 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Sunday that he would stick with his
deficit-reduction programme when he presents a half-yearly
fiscal statement on Wednesday, despite weak economic growth.
"It's clearly taking longer to deal with Britain's debts,
it's clearly taking longer to recover from the financial crisis
than anyone would have hoped, but ... to turn back now ... would
be a complete disaster for our country," he said in a BBC
television interview.
Osborne declined to comment specifically on whether the
country's independent fiscal watchdog would show him still on
track to eliminate Britain's underlying budget deficit within
the next five years, or to have debt as a share of national
income on a downward path by the 2015/16 tax year.