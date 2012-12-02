LONDON Dec 2 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Sunday that he would stick with his
deficit-reduction programme when he presents a half-yearly
fiscal statement on Wednesday.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer declined to comment more
specifically on whether he would be able to meet debt targets,
but stressed he did not believe Britain should borrow more or
increase spending.
At his "Autumn statement" on Wednesday, Osborne is expected
to defend his stringent economic policies as the only credible
way of solving the government's biggest political problem - its
failure to deliver a strong recovery.
"It's clearly taking longer to deal with Britain's debts,
it's clearly taking longer to recover from the financial crisis
than anyone would have hoped, but ... to turn back now ... would
be a complete disaster for our country," he said in a BBC
television interview.
Economists speculate Osborne will have to find substantial
new savings to meet one of his debt-reduction goals, removing
Britain's underlying budget deficit.
British media reported on Sunday that Osborne planned to
reduce the amount very high earners can put tax-free into
private pensions each year alongside reining in the welfare
budget.
Reducing the amount of money people can pay into their
pensions with tax relief could raise up to 1.8 billion pounds
($2.88 billion), according to the Sunday Times.
Osborne declined to comment on the reports, but did not
reject the proposals directly when questioned in the interview.
Shadow finance minister Ed Balls advocates a slower rate of
deficit reduction, citing high unemployment as one of the
negative consequences of Osborne's austerity drive.
"The economic plan has failed, if you're in a hole you
should stop digging," he told the BBC on Sunday.
The failure of Prime Minister David Cameron's government to
nurse the economy back to strong growth after the financial
crisis has fuelled attacks from Labour, which polls show would
regain power if an election were held now.
Osborne declined to comment on Sunday on whether the
country's independent fiscal watchdog would show him still on
track to eliminate Britain's underlying budget deficit within
the next five years, or to have debt as a share of national
income on a downward path by the 2015/16 tax year.
However, he did say he would announce extra investment to
crack down on tax avoidance by global companies with British
operations on Monday.
In October, Reuters found that U.S. coffee giant Starbucks
, while not breaking any law, had avoided paying the
appropriate level of tax in Britain.