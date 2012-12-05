LONDON Dec 5 British finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday he would break a key debt promise and warned that growth would be weaker than expected in a bleak outlook that could damage his party's hopes of winning a 2015 election.

ANALYST AND POLITICAL COMMENT

ED BALLS, LABOUR FINANCE SPOKESMAN

"Today after two and a half years we can see, and people can feel in the country, the true scale of this government's economic failure."

PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK

"The initial reaction is no surprises, in the sense that we thought he would push the budget targets out for another year and we thought he would do exactly the same thing for the debt targets.

"But there's a trend being established here: fiscal slippage is creeping in. The question is 'How will the ratings agencies take this?'

"In mitigation Mr Osborne is right in that the problems facing the UK are to a large extent beyond the UK's control, coming from Europe, so there's not a lot he can do about that.

"But it does mean his fiscal strategy is sailing very close to the rocks."

BRIAN HILLIARD, SOCIETE GENERALE

"It's pretty much as expected, they key thing is we've got the overshoot in the debt mandate by one year, we've got slower growth forecasts from the OBR.

"Basically I think the thing we were looking for clarification on was the debt mandate and he admitted that it's not going to be met and we've got one year extra of spending cuts into 2017/18.

"I think the key issue now is what the ratings agencies make of it and the medium term growth numbers are significantly lower, so I think it does increase the risk that one goes from stable to negative and maybe even one considers dropping the AAA rating.

"It's by no means certain but the weaker growth profile and some of the overshoots do give the ratings agencies grounds for concern."

ROB WOOD, BERENBERG BANK

"The statement was very evasive on exactly how to define the deficit. It gives the impression of being fudged.

"It looks like figures for the deficit include the effects of APF cash transfers - transfers from the Bank of England.

"Very little was changed in the budget. The big picture is that a bit of spending was switched into investment and away from current spending, but that's more window-dressing really than making any significant difference to growth."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"The key question for markets is whether the weaker growth and fiscal outlook will heighten concerns regarding debt sustainability at the ratings agencies.

"If it does then a downgrade could be on the cards, threatening to undermine sterling and potentially putting upward pressure on government borrowing costs.

"However, the chancellor has already got the backing from BoE Governor, Mervyn King, who in September said that if fiscal slippage is 'because the world economy has grown slowly, so we have in turn grown slowly, then that would be acceptable. It would not be acceptable if we have no real excuse.'

"Since the OBR stated that their downward revisions to GDP are largely Eurozone related, the chancellor has a defence."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"It's early days to be drawing firm conclusions, but the OBR's downgrade on growth was much as expected.

"On the deficit side the situation is made a little more complex by the various distorting factors but the key decision from the chancellor is that he will allow his secondary fiscal target to be pushed back by one year, namely that the debt to GDP target will not now be met until 2015/16." (Reporting by London bureau)