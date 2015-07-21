* Asking some departments to find up to 40 pct cuts
LONDON, July 21 Britain's finance minister
George Osborne launched a new front in his austerity push on
Tuesday as he challenged some government departments to find
spending cuts of up to 40 percent by the end of the decade.
Osborne said he would announce on Nov. 25 how he would find
an extra 20 billion pounds ($31 billion) of annual departmental
savings, on top of deep cuts to welfare spending that he
unveiled earlier this month in a post-election budget.
"This spending review is the next step in our plan to
eliminate the deficit, run a surplus and ensure Britain lives
within its means," Osborne said in a statement.
Osborne is asking departments how they could cut between 25
percent and 40 percent of their annual day-to-day spending, in
order to give the government a range of options of how to make
the 20 billion pounds of savings it is targeting.
Healthcare, schools, defence and overseas aid spending are
largely excluded from the cuts.
Earlier on Tuesday data showed the government was making
progress in cutting Britain's budget deficit which narrowed by
20 percent in the second quarter compared with a year earlier.
The improvement was helped by increases in revenues from
income tax and corporation tax, which are now growing as the
economy recovers after lagging the broader recovery last year.
However the shortfall in June was higher than economists had
expected as spending rose, and they said the data underscored
Osborne's challenge of tackling what remains one of the biggest
deficits among the world's advanced economies.
Liz Martins, an economist with HSBC, said an expected rise
in Britain's zero inflation rate in the coming months would add
to government spending on inflation-linked bonds.
"It may be that the government has to work a bit harder from
here to get the kind of deficit narrowing it is looking for,"
she wrote in a note to clients.
Osborne has been trying to fix Britain's public finances
since 2010, when his Conservative Party formed a coalition
government with the centrist Liberal Democrats.
The Conservatives won an unexpected parliamentary majority
in elections in May, empowering Osborne to press on with his
drive to reduce the size of the British state while also
requiring companies to pay workers a higher minimum wage.
He said on Tuesday that government departments should look
at selling public land under their control as part of the push
for savings that match the level of austerity Osborne sought
five years ago when he began his spending squeeze.
Britain's independent Institute for Fiscal Studies has said
delivering cuts of the same scale of the past government is
likely to prove harder as many of the easy-to-make savings have
already been made.
