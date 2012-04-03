(Combines BCC survey, construction PMI)
By David Milliken and Sven Egenter
LONDON, April 3 Britain's economy looks on track
for a modest recovery after businesses across all sectors staged
a rebound in the first three months of 2012, two surveys showed
on Tuesday.
The British Chambers of Commerce's latest quarterly economic
survey of nearly 8,000 businesses pointed to 0.3 percent first
quarter growth - a shade above economists' consensus -
though the group also warned of uncertainties ahead.
The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the construction
sector posted an unexpected rise in March to a 21-month high as
orders rose at the fastest rate in 4-1/2 years and firms became
more optimistic about the outlook.
With a return to growth in the first quarter, Britain would
avoid a renewed recession after the economy contracted by 0.3
percent in the last three months of 2011.
"The results ... point to a welcome but modest improvement
in the economic situation. The UK economy will likely avoid a
recession," said BCC chief economist David Kern. "However,
growth is likely to remain low for some time, and a return to a
more normal pace is unlikely until 2013."
The BCC expects growth of just 0.6 percent for 2012 as a
whole, slightly below the 0.8 percent forecast by the
government's Office of Budget Responsibility last month.
Following a surprise acceleration in manufacturing growth in
March, the BCC survey and the construction PMI indicate that the
need for more stimulus from the Bank of England is fading.
The BCC represents firms employing more than one in five
private-sector workers in Britain. Most of the key measures in
its quarterly survey were at their highest level in nine months
in the manufacturing and service sector, though they remain well
below levels seen before the 2008 financial crisis.
Export growth is outpacing that of domestic demand,
something that is likely to please the government and the Bank
of England as they seek to rebalance Britain's economy away from
its past reliance on public spending and consumer demand.
The figures mark a sharp turnaround from the BCC's
fourth-quarter survey, published at the start of January, which
showed an increasingly stagnant economy.
Hiring intentions for both manufacturers and services
companies are the strongest in nine months, and the PMI showed
that construction firms are also adding staff, which may help to
stem rising unemployment, currently at 8.4 percent.
Investment in plant and machinery - a particular weak spot
in last year's GDP data - is now the highest since Q4 2010 for
manufacturers, and since Q2 2008 for services firms, though in
the latter case, the BCC said it still remained very low.
However the BCC, like the BoE, sees a bumpy road ahead.
"Unresolved problems in the euro zone may trigger new
upheavals later this year. Secondly, in view of the increases in
oil and food prices since January, our current forecast is that
the fall in UK inflation over the next 12-18 months will be
slower than first expected," Kern said.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King warned last week that
Britain faces a long road back to pre-crisis economic growth
rates as banks are still reducing their balance sheets

