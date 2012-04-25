* UK Q1 GDP falls 0.2 pct after 0.3 pct Q4 decline
* Unions, opposition blame weak economy on government
* Survey shows rebound in manufacturing confidence
* Doubts about data linger, BoE sees stronger underlying
growth
By David Milliken and Fiona Shaikh
LONDON, April 25 Britain's economy has fallen
into its second recession since the financial crisis after a
shock contraction at the start of 2012, heaping pressure on
Prime Minister David Cameron's government as it reels from a
series of political missteps.
Britain's Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition has seen
its support crumble after weeks of criticism over unpopular tax
measures in last month's budget, and is under further pressure
from revelations about its close links with media tycoon Rupert
Murdoch.
With local elections taking place on May 3, there could
hardly be worse timing for Wednesday's news from the Office for
National Statistics that Britain's gross domestic product fell
0.2 percent in the first quarter of 2012 on top of a 0.3 percent
decline at the end of 2011.
Most economists had expected Britain's economy to eke out
modest growth in early 2012, but these forecasts were upset by
the biggest fall in construction output in three years, coupled
with a slump in financial services and oil and gas extraction.
The slump in construction and anaemic services growth
contradicted more upbeat news from business surveys, prompting
many economists to voice doubts about the quality of the
official data and echoing those that have previously been
expressed by the Bank of England.
Nevertheless, the figures triggered immediate attacks on the
government from the opposition in parliament, while Cameron said
the figures were "very, very disappointing".
He told parliament: "I don't seek to excuse them. I don't
seek to try to explain them away. There is no complacency at all
in this government in dealing with what is a very tough
situation that frankly has just got tougher."
CONUNDRUM
The government desperately needs growth to achieve its
overriding goal of eliminating Britain's large budget deficit
over the next five years. But this will be a challenge as many
of Britain's European trading partners are already in recession.
The figures pose a conundrum for the Bank of England, which
had appeared poised to end its second round of quantitative
easing asset buying, having said that it was more persuaded by
survey evidence that the underlying economy was strengthening.
"This could be something of a game changer for monetary
policy," said Investec economist Philip Shaw. "With the weakness
in the economy pervasive ... there is a genuine debate to be had
over whether it is wise to suspend QE."
Gilt prices rallied and sterling fell more than half a cent
against the dollar after the data.
Cameron has had a torrid time since his government's annual
budget last month was attacked for cutting taxes at the top end
of the income scale while taking from pensioners.
Newspapers and allies who once fell over each other to sing
his praises now accuse the expensively educated Conservative
Party leader of "speaking for the few" and of "vanity
globe-trotting" as the economy sputters and Britons suffer the
harshest state spending cuts for a generation.
Things took a turn for the worse on Tuesday when James
Murdoch told an inquiry that Jeremy Hunt, Cameron's culture
minister and a close ally, had numerous secret contacts with him
and his top London lobbyist ahead of a controversial merger
. Rupert Murdoch, James's father, was answering
questions at the inquiry on Wednesday.
STALLED RECOVERY
Britain's economy contracted 7.1 percent during its
2008-2009 recession and has recovered less than half this lost
output due to headwinds from the euro zone debt crisis, public
spending cuts, high inflation and a damaged banking sector.
Finance minister George Osborne made clear that he saw no
scope to loosen the government's purse-strings to boost growth
as he tackles a budget deficit that still totals over 8 percent
of GDP - higher than most of the embattled economies on the euro
zone periphery
"It's taking longer than anyone hoped to recover from the
biggest debt crisis of our lifetime," Osborne said after the
data. "The one thing that would make the situation even worse
would be to abandon our credible plan and deliberately add more
borrowing and even more debt."
But the figures brought immediate attack from the opposition
Labour Party and trade unions. "The Tory/Lib Dem government
ignored warnings that austerity would drag the UK economy back
into an unnecessary double dip recession," said the general
secretary of the GMB union, Paul Kenny.
Output in Britain's service sector - which makes up more
than three quarters of GDP - rose a smaller-than-expected 0.1
percent after a drop in financial services output. Industrial
output was 0.4 percent lower after a sharp fall in oil and gas
extraction, while construction contracted by 3.0 percent, the
biggest fall since the first quarter of 2009.
Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts growth
of 0.8 percent this year. Wednesday's data shows that first
quarter output was no higher than a year earlier.
The Bank of England has warned that there is a risk of
another contraction in the second quarter of 2012, due to an
extra public holiday. But unlike during the previous two
quarters, it does not appear keen to provide further monetary
stimulus, due to sticky, above-target inflation.
And reinforcing the divergence between official and private
data, the Confederation of British Industry reported the biggest
quarterly rise in factory orders for 15 years in data released
just after the GDP figures.
