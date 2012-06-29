By Jonathan Cable
| LONDON, June 29
Britain's dominant service
sector stagnated in April and an extra holiday and festivities
for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee failed to lift consumers'
spirits, data showed on Friday, giving little hope of an escape
from recession in the second quarter.
The gloomy news strengthens expectations the Bank of England
will restart its printing presses when it meets next week and
provide further stimulus to an economy that sank back into
recession around the turn of the year.
Output in the services sector -- which ranges from banks to
hotels to airlines and accounting for some three quarters of
output -- was flat on the month after growing 0.6 percent in
March, the Office for National Statistics said, offering the
first official glimpse of how the sector fared in the second
quarter.
"Flat services output in April is another blow to hopes that
the economy may have avoided further contraction," said Howard
Archer at IHS Global Insight.
The central bank has warned that the economy may shrink
again in the current quarter because the extra holiday for the
Jubilee would hit manufacturers and many service firms' output.
Purchasing managers' surveys are a bit more upbeat than the
data. They suggest that Britain's service sector grew at a
steady pace in May but manufacturing output braked sharply.
Reports for June next week are expected to paint a similar
picture.
But after a shock contraction in the first three months of
2012 pushed the economy back into recession economists see tepid
growth ahead at best, with only a mild bounce next quarter from
London's hosting of the Olympic Games and the subsequent tourism
and ticket sales.
Faced with a struggling economy the BoE is expected to flood
the market with another 50 billion pounds of cash next week as
falling inflation gives it more room to manoeuvre.
BLACK CLOUD
Having slashed rates to rock bottom the Bank has already
pumped 325 billion pounds into the economy through its
quantitative easing asset-buying programme, designed to
stimulate growth by cutting long-term lending costs.
But bank governor Mervyn King has warned that a "black cloud
of uncertainty" was keeping businesses and consumers from
spending, while driving up banks' funding costs.
"Uncertainty and tighter credit conditions have acted as
strong headwinds to our recovery," King said in a media
conference presenting the BoE' financial stability report.
The central bank said regulators would ease liquidity
requirements for banks, in order to allow for more lending. In
addition the government and the central bank are launching a
scheme to provide cheaper funding to banks.
The government and the BoE had hoped falling inflation,
which eased to 2.8 percent in May, would provide more households
with the scope to increase spending this year but the main drag
on services output was a 2.4 percent slump in retail output.
Britons have been cutting back spending in the wake of the
2008/2009 slump after unemployment rose and high inflation ate
away meagre wage increases while unusually cold and wet weather
in April kept shoppers from buying summer clothes.
Consumers were more amenable to buying bigger items such as
furniture or electrical goods this month but their assessment of
the economic outlook worsened, a survey showed.
Researchers GfK NOP's headline consumer confidence index
held steady at minus 29 in June. "The stagnant level of consumer
confidence suggests that the public is stuck in a period of
constant depression," said Nick Moon, managing director of GfK
NOP Social Research.
Britain's biggest department store group John Lewis
meanwhile continued to defy the gloom, posting
another strong rise in weekly sales, driven by strong demand for
technology products and the start of its clearance sale.
(Additional reporting by Sven Egenter. Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt.)