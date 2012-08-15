By David Milliken and Sven Egenter
LONDON Aug 15 Bank of England policymakers
considered a further boost to the central bank's bond purchase
programme earlier this month, just four weeks after agreeing a
50 billion pound increase to help Britain's recession-hit
economy.
Last week the BoE cut its growth forecast for this year to
zero and slashed its longer-term growth forecasts, after
official data showed that the economy shrank at its fastest pace
since 2009 in the three months to June.
Minutes of the BoE's August policy meeting released on
Wednesday showed that against this backdrop, some committee
members saw a "good case" to raise July's 375 billion pound
target for government bond purchases.
For these policymakers, it was a "finely balanced" decision
for them to stick with existing plans -- in contrast to comments
from BoE Governor Mervyn King, who said there was no case for an
immediate increase in policy stimulus.
Likewise, for most of the nine-member MPC it was "relatively
straightforward" to maintain their existing policy stance, as
they first wanted to see the effect of a new programme to boost
bank lending, the Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS), which showed
some promising initial signs.
"It was encouraging that a number of banks had decided to
cut rates on some mortgage and small-business loans," the
minutes said. "Indeed it was possible that the impact ... might
be somewhat greater than the relatively cautious assumptions
embodied in the August Inflation Report projections."
Limited demand for a separate BoE bank liquidity scheme on
Wednesday, the Extended Collateral Term Repo (ECTR), was seen by
some strategists as positive for the scheme to boost lending.
"Banks would be able to pledge their eligible collateral to
only one of those operations, and the time-frame over which they
can get a benefit from the FLS would outweigh the ECTR," said
RBC interest rate strategist Sam Hill.
LOWER INFLATION, WEAK GROWTH
The BoE minutes said that inflation was likely to fall close
to its 2 percent target, and that third quarter growth would be
weak, aside from a boost from the Olympics and the fading of
one-off factors depressing growth in the second quarter.
The Olympics also seemed to be partly behind the fall in
unemployment in the three months to June, with new jobs largely
coming in the London which hosted most of the sporting events.
The robust labour market data also released on Wednesday
illustrated the conundrum that makes some MPC members reluctant
to back further asset purchases.
"The private sector in Britain is demonstrating that it is
remarkably robust even in difficult times," work and pensions
minister Iain Duncan Smith told Sky television after the data.
Britain's unemployment rate fell to its lowest in nearly a
year in the second quarter at 8.0 percent, at a time when the
economy was apparently contracting sharply.
If both sets of figures are correct, and the trend does not
change, this implies that the productivity of Britain's
workforce is worsening sharply, which in turn raises the risk of
higher inflation and sluggish growth in the medium term.
"Persistent uncertainty about future demand prospects, a
desire to reduce leverage, elevated risk aversion, and a higher
cost of capital, might, as in many previous financial crises, be
an enduring impediment to growth," the BoE said.
As a result, the fact that policymakers were urging more
quantitative easing surprised some economists.
"It was perhaps at this stage a touch surprising that some
MPC members thought there was a finely balanced argument as to
whether to expand QE," said Investec economist Philip Shaw.
"That's an acknowledgement that the flow of economic news
has been poor, but also it suggests that the door for further
asset purchases is well and truly open," he said.
Sterling rose to a session high against the dollar and the
euro, in part because the minutes did not show any discussion of
a cut to the BoE's main interest rate, as well as because of the
stronger labour market data.