* UK borrows 557 mln stg, 2.5 bln stg surplus forecast
* Analysts say government risks missing 2012/13 deficit goal
* Factory orders fall at fastest pace since December
By Sven Egenter and David Milliken
LONDON, Aug 21 Britain's public finances veered
further off track in July after a shortfall in corporation tax
revenues and higher spending, putting the government's deficit
goals in doubt and raising the prospect of more austerity on top
of the planned spending cuts.
After nine months of recession, the unexpected deficit
underscored the lack of scope for finance minister George
Osborne to give a meaningful boost to the economy - which looked
at increased risk of prolonged weakness on Tuesday as
manufacturers reported a slump in orders.
The high deficit also casts doubt over the Conservative-led
coalition's plan to defend Britain's top triple-A credit rating
and hold down borrowing costs, and Osborne may soon face the
unpleasant choice of more austerity or missing his goal to close
the budget gap within five years.
The public sector finances excluding financial sector
interventions - the government's preferred measure - showed a
deficit of 557 million pounds ($875 million), compared with a
2.8 billion pound surplus in July 2011, the Office for National
Statistics said on Tuesday.
"At this rate, borrowing for 2012/13 overall will massively
overshoot the Office for Budget Responsibility's forecast," said
Vicky Redwood, economist at Capital Economics.
"With the recovery falling well short of the OBR's
expectations, we think that the government will struggle to cut
borrowing at all next year either," she added.
Economists said borrowing could overshoot the planned 92
billion pounds for this fiscal year by more than 30 billion, if
the public finances keep deteriorating at the current rate.
The coalition government of Conservatives and Liberal
Democrats aims to cut the budget deficit to 5.8 percent of gross
domestic product this year from 8.2 percent of GDP in the
2011/12 fiscal year, helped in part by a one-off boost from the
transfer of Royal Mail pension assets to the public sector.
For the year to date, public sector net borrowing -
excluding financial sector i nterventions, the R oyal Mail boost
and other one-offs - totalled 47.2 billion pounds, up 11.6
billion from 2011.
Including the Royal Mail transfer, borrowing for the fiscal
year to date totals 16.9 billion pounds compared with 35.6
billion between April and July 2011.
NO ROOM
The coalition has made the reduction of Britain's record
deficit the corner stone of its policies, but calls to soften
the austerity drive have been growing due to the weak economy.
The recent Olympics have lifted Britons' spirits and may
have made the country some money, but the economy remains
stifled by business and consumer fears about the raging euro
zone debt crisis.
A survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed
that this month manufacturers recorded the worst decline in
orders since December.
The finance ministry said that while it would continue to
allow automatic stabilisers - mostly benefit payments and a
lower tax take - to support the economy, Tuesday's figures
showed there was no scope for deficit-financed spending.
"The government remains committed to the credible plan we
have set out to deal with Britain's debts, and today's numbers
emphasise how risky it would be to deliberately increase
borrowing," a finance ministry spokesman said.
Britain's public finances are highly seasonal, and July
typically shows a surplus due to inflows of income and
corporation tax. However, this year the North Sea oil and gas
output has been unusually low, hitting corporation tax revenue.
MISSED TARGET
The government had originally planned to eliminate the
structural budget deficit by 2015 with a tough programme of
spending cuts and tax rises.
But the weak economy has forced it to extend the planned
fiscal consolidation by another two years and Prime Minister
David Cameron has warned austerity could last until 2020.
"We expect the Office for Budget Responsibility to revise up
its forecast for borrowing and believe the government will
eventually have to announce more fiscal measures in order to
meet its fiscal mandate," Nomura economist Philip Rush said.
Last month, the International Monetary Fund said Britain
could need to cut taxes or boost investment spending to support
growth if the economy has not picked up by early next year.
However, the IMF also predicted that finance minister
Osborne was likely to miss his secondary goal to ensure that the
debt to GDP ratio starts falling after 2014/15.
So far, Osborne has focused on schemes to lower banks'
funding costs to get credit flowing, as well as guarantees to
support infrastructure investment without spending taxpayers'
money directly. Measures to support house-building are expected
next month.
Tuesday's data showed that government receipts in July fell
0.8 percent on the year, driven by a near 20 percent drop in
corporation tax, while current spending grew 5.1 percent.