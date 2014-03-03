* British manufacturing sustains momentum through February
* Mortgage applications surge, highest since Nov 2007
* Sterling cuts losses vs dollar, gains vs euro
By Andy Bruce and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 3 British manufacturing
strengthened last month and mortgage approvals hit their highest
level in January since November 2007, data showed on Monday,
underlining the momentum behind the country's economic recovery.
Hiring in factories picked up at the fastest rate since May
2011, according to a survey gauging manufacturing activity,
while new orders continued to pile in.
The surprisingly swift economic revival has been driven
largely by consumer spending and an upturn in Britain's housing
market, which shows no signs of abating.
Figures from the Bank of England showed lenders approved
76,947 mortgages in January, the most since near the start of
the financial crisis, compared with 72,798 in December and more
than forecast by analysts.
But there was another fall in lending to businesses, even if
the pace of decline slowed, in a reminder that the recovery has
yet to take hold fully in other areas of the economy.
The Bank of England has said exports and business investment
will need to strengthen in 2014 for growth to last, while
finance minister George Osborne has said he plans to help boost
investment and exporters in his budget due on March 19.
"Today's CIPS manufacturing survey data for February
provided further upbeat signs for the health of the UK economy,"
said Andrew Goodwin, senior economic adviser to the EY ITEM
Club.
"Admittedly, the latest BoE data on lending in January
points to credit to firms continuing to fall. But the large cash
piles that many firms have built up should provide the resources
to fund further growth in investment."
Sterling cut its losses against the dollar and rose against
the euro after the data, while British government bonds tracked
Bunds higher on the day as the Ukraine crisis spurred investors
to seek safe haven assets.
ROBUST GROWTH
The Markit/CIPS Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) ticked up to 56.9 from 56.6 in January, higher than the
56.5 expected by economists in a Reuters poll. Readings above 50
point to growth in activity.
That meant British manufacturing activity expanded faster
last month than in all of its major European peers.
The employment subindex rose at its fastest pace since May
2011, as companies came under strain to meet demand with
existing capacity. Manufacturing accounts for around a 10th of
Britain's economy.
"The survey suggests we should expect another quarter of
robust economic growth in the first quarter," said Rob Dobson,
senior economist at Markit, which compiles the survey.
Overall, the PMI suggested manufacturers were mostly unbowed
by the floods that have submerged swathes of southwest England.
A report from Fitch ratings agency on Monday also showed
insurers should find losses from the bad weather manageable.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the economy will grow
around 0.6 percent from quarter to quarter this year, with house
prices set to rise strongly.
House prices rose in February in more regions of England and
Wales than at any time in nearly 10 years, a separate survey
showed on Monday.
Despite January's surge in mortgage approvals, levels are
still short of levels of around 90,000 a month seen before the
2008 financial crisis.
BoE Governor Mark Carney and other officials have played
down suggestions that the housing market is overheating.
The central bank said that lending to non-financial
businesses fell again in January, down 0.6 billion pounds after
a steeper fall of 1.7 billion pounds in December.
"With the UK sustaining a decent level of economic activity
and prospects looking pretty bright, business demand for credit
will likely pick up appreciably over the coming months," said
Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.
The BoE also released usage statistics for its Funding for
Lending Scheme (FLS), introduced with the government in 2012 to
boost lending to households and businesses.
Net lending by FLS participants was 5.8 billion pounds ($9.7
billion) during the fourth quarter of 2013, down slightly from
an upwardly revised 6.2 billion pounds in the third quarter.
Lloyds Banking Group topped the list of lenders
under the scheme, followed by Nationwide Building Society.
But Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander UK
cut their net lending by 2.3 billion pounds and 1.4
billion pounds, respectively, continuing the shrinkage in their
loan books that has seen them cut lending by a combined 23
billion pounds since the last 18 months.