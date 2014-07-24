By William Schomberg
LONDON, July 25 Britain's economy is set to pass
a landmark on Friday when official data will probably show that
it is bigger than it was before the financial crisis struck six
years ago.
Gross domestic product is expected to have kept up the same
strong pace as in the first three months of the year, expanding
by 0.8 percent in the April-June period, according to a Reuters
poll of economists.
In annual terms, growth is forecast to have been 3.1
percent, the fastest pace since late 2007.
That will mean that gross domestic product is finally back
above levels seen in the first quarter of 2008, when problems in
the world's banking sector were rapidly building into a storm
that hammered the global economy.
Britain's economy largely flat-lined after a 2008-09
recession. But it sprang back to life last year and is set to
grow 3.2 percent in 2014, the International Monetary Fund said
on Thursday, making it the fastest-growing country in the Group
of Seven rich nations.
The pace of the recovery has put the Bank of England on
alert that it may have to raise interest rates this year,
although its policymakers expect a slight slowing of growth in
the rest of 2014 and are worried about weak growth in pay.
"It's welcome news that the UK economy is starting to move
back to normal. With that would come an increase in interest
rates," the Bank's governor, Mark Carney, said on Wednesday.
"But none of us should forget the extraordinary forces that
are still weighing on this economy."
While economists have predicted that GDP expanded by 0.8
percent in the second quarter, there is a chance it could be
weaker after some disappointing industrial output and
construction data during the period.
The government, facing national elections in 10 months'
time, is unlikely to draw much attention to the economy getting
back to its pre-recession size.
Other countries recovered the output they lost to the crisis
much more quickly than Britain. Germany passed that milestone in
2010 and France and the United States followed in 2011.
British GDP per person is only expected to return to
pre-crisis levels in 2017, reflecting growth in the population
and the country's stubbornly weak productivity since 2008,
according to Britain's independent budget forecasters.
The protracted nature of Britain's recovery is partly due to
the size of its banking sector, which took a huge hit in the
crisis. But critics of the government say it is also because
finance minister George Osborne opted for sharp curbs on public
spending to rein in the country's high budget deficit.
