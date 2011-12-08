LONDON Dec 8 Net foreign investment in
British companies fell to a six-year low in 2010, dragged down
by a sharp decline in flows from European businesses, data
showed on Thursday.
The Office for National Statistics said overseas companies'
net investment into Britain fell to 32.8 billion pounds ($51.4
billion) last year, the smallest since 2004 and well below the
49 billion pounds recorded in 2009.
Most of the fall was down to European firms investing less
money in British companies. Net flows from Europe fell to 1.8
billion pounds in 2010 from 32.1 billion pounds in 2009, the
lowest value since comparable records began in 1988.
The euro zone looks almost certain to enter a recession as
it struggles to contain its sovereign debt crisis, while
Britain's economy has barely grown in the last year and also
looks set to contract in the coming months.
The ONS attributed the low value of net investment from
Europe to fewer loans between companies, modest levels of equity
capital acquisitions and major disposals, such as the sale by
French insurance company AXA of its British life
insurance unit.
"One possible reason for this change in inter-company debt
may be European multinationals looking to strengthen their
balance sheets," the ONS said.
In contrast, investment in British companies from the
Americas rose to 28.2 billion pounds in 2010 from 16.8 billion
pounds in the previous year.
A large part of that was fuelled by flows of equity capital,
such as Kraft Foods' takeover of chocolate maker Cadbury
Plc and U.S. investment company Kohlberg Kravis Roberts'
purchase of Pets at Home, a chain of pet shops.
Net inward investment from Asia rose to 5.1 billion pounds
in 2010 from a net disinvestment of 2.3 billion in 2009.
Net direct investment overseas by British companies fell to
23.4 billion pounds in 2010 -- the lowest outflow since 1996 --
from 25.1 billion pounds in 2009.
The biggest increase in outward investment flows in 2010 was
to Australia, driven by significant levels of reinvested
earnings and a big change in inter-company debt positions.
($1 = 0.6380 British pounds)
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)