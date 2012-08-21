LONDON Aug 22 British businesses are delaying
investment and employment decisions as fears about a prolonged
recession are hurting their confidence, a survey by a major
business lobby showed on Wednesday.
Britain has been mired in recession since late 2011 and the
Bank of England has warned that the lack of confidence among
businesses and consumers could lead to a downward spiral.
The Institute of Directors (IoD) said a poll of nearly 1,300
of its members showed that 44 percent of top business executives
had postponed at least one investment or employment decision
this year due to the uncertain environment. More than half of
those said the decisions would be delayed until at least 2013.
The poll, conducted between July 26 and Aug. 3, also showed
that two-thirds of respondents saw a low chance or no chance of
Britain emerging from recession this year, though a majority
also expected that the economy would pick up in the second half.
"Business is battening down the hatches in the expectation
that the recession will continue for the rest of the year," IoD
Chief Economist Graeme Leach said.
"Low confidence leads to delayed decisions, and delayed
decisions further undermine economic confidence - it's a vicious
cycle," he added, urging the government to take bold steps to
boost confidence.
The survey showed that business leaders were highly critical
of the government's progress on simplifying the tax system and
reducing business regulation, both areas the coalition of
Conservatives and Liberal Democrats have pledged to tackle.
With the economy in recession since the last quarter of
2011, the government has come under increased pressure to loosen
its austerity drive, aimed at erasing a huge budget deficit
within the next five years.