LONDON Britain's economy unexpectedly grew faster than first thought between July and September, thanks to stronger services and construction output, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

However, the economy did not grow at all in the second quarter, and economists forecast a sharp slowdown at the end of this year and early in 2012.

****************************************************

KEY FIGURES FOR FINAL Q1 GDP

(previous estimates in brackets)

Q3 2011 Q2 2011 FORECAST

% QQ 0.6 (0.5) 0.0 (0.1) 0.5

% YY 0.5 (0.5) 0.6 (0.6) 0.5

KEY POINTS

- Biggest qq rise in GDP since Q3 2010

- Biggest qq rise in industrial production output since Q4 2010

- First time household consumption has not fallen since Q3 2010

****************************************************

KEY FIGURES FOR Q3 BALANCE OF PAYMENTS

(previous estimates in brackets)

Q3 2011 Q2 2011 FORECAST

Current balance -15.226 -7.386 (-2.022) -6.05

(billion pounds)

KEY POINTS

- Biggest current account deficit since quarterly records began in 1955. That is equivalent to 4 percent of GDP, the highest current account deficit as a percentage of GDP since Q2 1990. The ONS said the deterioration in the current account deficit was due to a big fall in investment income and a widening in the goods trade deficit.