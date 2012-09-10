LONDON, Sept 11 British firms are planning to
step up hiring in the months to come, a survey from staffing
firm Manpower showed on Tuesday, raising the likelihood that
unemployment will fall further despite the lack of economic
growth.
Jobless numbers have been falling and employment has been
rising for most of this year, defying figures that show the
economy has officially been back in recession since late 2011
and puzzling economists and Bank of England policymakers alike.
Manpower said its seasonally adjusted net employment outlook
for the final quarter of 2012 rose to 3 percent. That is an
increase from 2 percent in the current quarter and would be the
highest level since the third quarter of 2011, according to
Manpower data.
For the first time in four years, companies of all sizes
were hiring, despite the depressing economic environment,
Manpower said.
"These figures demonstrate that the uptick in the jobs
market is no flash in the pan," said James Hick, UK Managing
Director of ManpowerGroup Solutions.
On Monday, a survey from the Recruitment and Employment
Confederation (REC) and consultants KPMG showed that the decline
in permanent job placements eased in August and firms' hiring of
temporary staff picked up for the first time in nine months.
Official figures on Wednesday are expected to show an
unchanged number of people claiming unemployment benefits in
August and an unchanged unemployment rate of 8.0 percent, by the
wider ILO measure, for the three months to July.
Manpower said that finance and business service providers
signalled the strongest hiring intentions for the final quarter.
Manufacturers also planned to step up hiring.
However, construction firms expect to shed further jobs,
though at a slightly slower rate than before, the survey showed.
The construction sector was the main drag on the economy in
the first half of this year, and the government has announced a
number of initiatives to support infrastructure and homebuilding
without directly spending taxpayers money.