By Mark Anderson
LONDON, July 8 Permanent job placements in
Britain rose at their fastest pace for over two years in June as
wages and employer confidence picked up, surveys showed on
Monday.
Temporary placements grew sharply as well, while vacancies
reached their highest level for three years.
The index measuring permanent job appointments grew by its
fastest rate since April 2011 at 57.6, a survey by the
Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and consultancy
KPMG showed.
Values above 50 show an increase compared to a month
earlier.
"We are now seeing the UK jobs market blast off with the
highest number of people being placed in permanent jobs for two
years and demand for staff at a three-year high," said Kevin
Green, chief executive at REC.
Britain's labour market has not suffered as much as the
broader economy during the downturn of the past few years,
helped by workers accepting below-inflation wage growth.
Monday's survey showed salaries for permanent staff rose at
their fastest pace for nearly two years in June, while temporary
workers' hourly wages grew to their highest level in more than
five years.
"We are still witnessing a cautious approach with many
hanging on to the jobs they know, fearing the insecurity that
comes with starting somewhere new," said Bernard Brown, partner
and head of business services at KPMG.
"Yet, if the economy continues along its current path, it is
likely that candidates will also step out in increasing numbers
as the year goes on," he added.
A separate report by accountancy firm BDO showed strong
growth in British business confidence over June, reaching its
highest level since May 2012.