LONDON Aug 30 Just under half of British
manufacturers are worried by the possibility of a sharp slowdown
in China's economy and one in ten are reviewing their business
plans, a survey from an industry group showed on Sunday.
EEF said 47 percent of manufacturers were concerned by signs
of a slowdown in China, which have rocked financial markets over
the past week.
Big manufacturing firms were most likely to be worried, and
also more likely to be looking at their business plans to take
into account different scenarios, the survey showed.
"Overall, UK factories send only a small proportion of their
goods to Chinese customers, but a sharper slowdown would also
see a halt to growth in export sales through supply chains in
Europe," said Lee Hopley, EEF chief economist.
"The more widespread impact, at least in the near term, is
likely to be the knock to already delicate confidence levels.
Time will tell whether this takes a further toll on growth
across the sector."
EEF said the most directly exposed manufacturing sectors
were road vehicles, which account for 16 percent of exports to
China, followed by metal working machinery and leather goods.
The survey of 284 companies also showed just over a fifth of
manufacturers were still worried about a re-escalation of
Greece's crisis.
Manufacturing has been one of the weak spots of Britain's
strong economic recovery this year. Official figures last week
showed manufacturing output slipped 0.3 percent in the second
quarter as the economy overall expanded 0.7 percent.
