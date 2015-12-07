LONDON Dec 7 The outlook for British
manufacturing next year has darkened, with output and new orders
deteriorating at rates not seen since 2009, according to an
industry survey on Monday that warned of slowing growth both at
home and abroad.
Manufacturing organisation EEF said its quarterly balances
for new orders and output fell to their lowest levels since the
third quarter of 2009, when Britain's economy had just exited
its deepest recession in over 70 years.
Britain had the fastest-growing major world economy last
year and is likely to be at the head of the pack again this
year. But it has relied heavily on domestically focused services
for growth, frustrating hopes for a more export-led recovery.
The EEF survey, which is sponsored by law firm DLA Piper,
raised scant hope of a manufacturing recovery in 2016, after the
sector failed to contribute to British economic growth in the
first three quarters of this year.
"Concerns about world trade growth and the strength of
demand from both developed and emerging markets have become more
prominent ... since our last report," said the EEF's chief
economist, Lee Hopley.
"Closer to home, the domestic market is also looking
considerably less supportive than has been the case in recent
years," she said.
Low oil prices have hurt manufacturers that supply and
service the sector, the report said.
Official figures for manufacturing are due on Tuesday. They
are expected to show output stagnated in October.
The downturn in manufacturing had taken its toll on plans
for investment and employment, the EEF said. Balances for both
measures dipped below zero for the first time since early 2010.
But elsewhere in the British economy, the pace of hiring
remains robust, according to a separate survey from the
Recruitment and Employment Confederation.
Permanent staff placements increased at the strongest rate
in seven months during November. Starting salaries continued to
increase strongly, though by less than in October.
"November saw a further tightening of labour market
conditions, with few sectors remaining immune from the effects
of ongoing skills shortages," said Bernard Brown, a partner at
accountants KPMG, who support the survey.
The REC survey has regularly pointed to stronger wage growth
than has shown up in official data. Bank of England policymakers
say it is still too low to help raise inflation back to target
from its current record low.
The policymakers meet this week for their monthly monetary
policy decision. Economists polled by Reuters expect no change
this time, but they do expect interest rates to rise around the
second quarter of next year.
