* Sharpest drop in industrial output since Sept 2012
* Pound falls, gilt yields hit six-week low
* Economists still expect robust Q3 GDP growth
By David Milliken and Christine Murray
LONDON, Oct 9 British industrial output suffered
an unexpected fall in August as factories cut production,
casting some doubt on the positive message about the economy
from private-sector surveys.
British industrial output fell by 1.1 percent on the month
in August, the biggest drop since September 2012. This was far
weaker than the rise of 0.4 percent forecast by economists, and
contrasts with upbeat surveys of firms in the manufacturing
sector.
Ross Walker, UK economist at RBS, described Wednesday's
release as "shockingly bad" and said it was likely recent
reports had overstated the pace of the recovery.
"It does take some of the gloss off the UK. Some of the
expectations were getting a bit ahead of reality," he added.
August's Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index had showed
the fastest increase in activity for two years, and a quarterly
poll by the British Chambers of Commerce showed factories' sales
rising at the fastest rate since the early 1990s.
Sterling fell and the British government bond yields hit a
six-week low as investors scaled back some of their recent
optimism over Britain's economic outlook.
August's fall in industrial output was driven by a steep
decline in manufacturing output, which fell 1.2 percent on the
month. Firms in the pharmaceuticals, electronics and food and
beverages sectors led the decline.
Output from Britain's oil and gas industry, which also feeds
into the broader industrial output measure, was weak too.
Production dropped by 0.1 percent on the month and is 17.0
percent lower than a year earlier, the biggest drop since March.
The statistics office said there was no specific reason for
the decline in manufacturing, but noted that output in August
tended to be weak and that seasonal adjustment to offset this
was complicated by the London Olympics in August last year.
The manufacturing sector had a stronger performance in the
three months to August however, with output up 1.2 percent, the
biggest rise since October 2010.
Most economists remained confident that British
third-quarter GDP growth would beat the 0.7 percent expansion
recorded in the three months to June.
"We view this release as data volatility and remain
relatively relaxed about the outlook for industrial production
and the UK recovery as a whole," said Philip Shaw at Investec.
Industrial output makes up around 15 percent of Britain's
economy.
Separate data, released at the same time, showed Britain's
goods trade deficit narrowed less than expected in August
while a survey from the Bank of England showed
most banks expected to a modest increase in lending to
businesses in the fourth quarter.