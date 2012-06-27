LONDON, June 27 Mortgage approvals by Britain's
high street banks fell to their lowest level in over a year in
May and households continued to pay down debt, the British
Bankers' Association said, in a sign that the housing market
remains in the doldrums.
Mortgage approvals fell more than 3 percent from a year ago
to 30,238 and net mortgage lending dipped by 73 million pounds
from April - its first fall since records began in 1997 as
repayments outpaced stable gross lending, the BBA said on
Wednesday.
The numbers underlined the weakness in the housing market,
said IHS Global Insight economist Howard Archer, adding that he
expected house prices to fall by around 3 percent.
The net repayment of debt showed that consumers were
unlikely to go on a credit-fuelled spending spree anytime soon.
"It is very possible that increased worries over the outlook
resulting from news that the economy is back in recession and
from the situation in the euro zone may well intensify the
desire to improve personal finances," Archer said.
The government has announced a number of schemes aimed at
getting credit flowing through the economy by lowering banks'
funding costs, because actual mortgage rates have drifted up
despite the Bank of England's record-low base rate.
While banks have long said households and companies are
reluctant to borrow due to the tough economic outlook, consumer
and business lobby groups have blamed banks' tighter credit
conditions for the weakness in lending.
"Companies continue to weather the tough economic trading
conditions by repaying more than they seek to borrow," BBA
statistics director David Dooks said.
Business secretary Vince Cable has said the government hopes
to spur a 1930s style housebuilding boom to get the economy
growing again.
A sharp fall in construction output has been the main reason
for the overall economic contraction in the first three months
of 2012, which put Britain into its second recession since the
start of the financial crisis in 2008.
