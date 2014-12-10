LONDON British economic growth held steady at a quarterly rate of 0.7 percent in the three months to November, on track for a robust end to the year, an estimate from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research showed on Tuesday.

NIESR's estimate follows official data showing an unexpected drop in factory output for October, which economists largely played down, saying it did not suggest the economy as a whole was slowing.

"Growth for 2014 as a whole remains robust and consistent with our most recent quarterly forecast," NIESR said.

The academic think tank forecast last month that Britain's economy would grow 3 percent this year and 2.5 percent in 2015.

"There do remain risks around this forecast, both on the upside, in the form of reduced global oil prices, and on the downside, most notably weakness in demand from the euro area," NIESR said on Tuesday.

Official data showed that Britain's economy grew by 0.7 percent in the three months to September, but economists polled by Reuters last month forecast that growth would slow slightly to 0.6 percent in the last three months of the year.

