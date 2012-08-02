LONDON Aug 3 Britain's economy will shrink this
year and any meaningful recovery will remain elusive until 2014
as the euro zone debt crisis and the government's spending cuts
weigh heavily on the country's prospects, a leading think-tank
said on Friday.
The National Institute for Economic and Social Research
(NIESR) said the country's output could have been 239 billion
pounds higher in total between 2011 and 2021, had deficit
reduction been postponed by three years.
NIESR's analysis together with its forecast of a decline in
gross domestic product by 0.5 percent in 2012, followed by only
1.3 percent growth in 2013, will fuel the heated political
debate about the speed of Britain's fiscal consolidation.
The coalition government of Conservatives and Liberal
Democrats has so far rejected calls to ease its tough plan of
spending cuts and tax hikes, but the pressure is mounting after
news that the country is slipping deeper into recession.
The shock drop of output by 0.7 percent in the second
quarter - when one-off effects such as an extra holiday to mark
Queen Elizabeth's 60 years on the throne and extremely wet
weather compounded the general weakness - was the main driver
behind NIESR's lower GDP forecast for 2012.
The economy was probably still in recession when stripping
out those effects, which are likely to lead to a rebound in the
headline growth rate in the third quarter, NIESR economist Simon
Kirby said.
But more importantly, the economy had not grown over the
past two years and the debt crisis in the euro zone -
destination for over 40 percent of British exports - would
continue to hurt Britain, Kirby said.
The 1.3 percent growth for 2013 was masking an even weaker
momentum as some of the growth was due to inventory build-ups.
AUSTERITY HIT
However, unemployment looked now set to peak at 8.6 percent
next year, below NIESR's previous forecast of around 9 percent.
And despite weaker growth, the government was still likely
to meet its goal to erase the structural budget deficit by 2017.
The think-tank applauded the government's recent steps to
boost the economy such as the Funding for Lending Scheme to get
credit flowing, but it also reiterated its long-standing call
for direct spending to kick-start growth.
"It remains the case that there is scope for a less
aggressive path of fiscal tightening," NIESR said.
"The government should consider on-balance sheet funding of
key projects, concurrent with a comprehensive restructuring of
banks and key funding markets," the economists said.
The think-tank also analysed how an alternative path for
fiscal consolidation would have played out.
By postponing any tightening to the 2014/2015 fiscal year,
the loss of output would have been smaller because a depressed
economy was more vulnerable to the fiscal headwinds, NIESR said.
The government launched its austerity programme in late 2010
and the opposition Labour party has since criticised finance
minister George Osborne for cutting too fast and too far.
The government's plan still enjoys support from bodies such
as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), though the IMF
has warned that fiscal loosening may become necessary if the
economy fails to gain traction over the next six months.
The onus to support the economy has been on the Bank of
England, which on Thursday stuck to its plan to buy another 50
billion pounds of government bonds. Most BoE observers see more
quantitative easing and even a cut in the base rate.
However, given the impaired banking system such a rate cut
was unlikely to provide much of a boost, NIESR economist Kirby
said, adding that more purchases of government bonds also showed
diminishing returns.
(Reporting by Sven Egenter. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)