BRIEF-China Evergrande Group updates on concent solicitation for certain notes
* Company announces that it has received requisite consents necessary for proposed amendments to each of indentures
DUBLIN Dec 2 Ireland's finance minister said he would welcome a cut to Northern Ireland's rate of corporation tax if Britain agrees to let the province set its own rate as the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Northern Ireland shares mainland Britain's 21 percent corporate tax rate, much higher than a 12.5 percent rate across the border in Ireland that has helped the country become one of the largest recipients of U.S. foreign direct investment.
"We would assume that they would go to 12.5 percent or maybe lower. I welcome that, I would like to see Northern Ireland get a tax advantage and of course there's more to attracting foreign direct investment than tax. I wish them well," Michael Noonan told reporters. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Company announces that it has received requisite consents necessary for proposed amendments to each of indentures
* Board approves to incorporate units Lertora F.lli e Courtman Insurance Brokers and CDM Insurance Brokers
FRANKFURT, March 13 If non-high-tech companies adopt more innovative technology, that would provide a boost for European productivity, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday.