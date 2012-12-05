LONDON, Dec 5 British finance minister George Osborne presented his autumn budget statement to parliament on Wednesday. Following are the economic and fiscal forecasts produced by the Office for Budget Responsibility, on which the government's deficit reduction targets are based. ECONOMIC FORECASTS: 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 GDP (pct change yy) -0.1 1.2 2 2.3 2.7 2.8 CPI (pct change yy) 2.8 2.5 2.2 2.0 2.0 2.0 PUBLIC FINANCE FORECASTS: 2012/ 2013/ 2014/ 2015/ 2016/ 2017/ 13 14 15 16 17 18 PUBLIC SECTOR NET BORROWING EXCLUDING ROYAL MAIL IMPACT BLN STG 108.5 99.3 87.9 73.3 49 31 PCT OF GDP 6.9 6.1 5.2 4.2 2.6 1.6 CYCLICALLY ADJUSTED PSNB (pct of GDP) 3 3.8 2.9 2.0 0.9 0.3 SURPLUS ON CURRENT BUDGET BLN STG -89 -74 -62 -51 -26 -8 PCT OF GDP -5.7 -4.6 -3.7 -2.9 -1.4 -0.4 CYCLICALLY ADJUSTED SURPLUS ON CURRENT BUDGET (pct of GDP) -3.6 -2.2 -1.4 -0.8 0.4 0.9 NET INVESTMENT EXCLUDING ROYAL MAIL IMPACT (bln stg) 19 25 26 23 23 23 PUBLIC SECTOR NET DEBT BLN STG 1186 1270 1362 1442 1498 1534 PCT OF GDP 74.7 76.8 79 79.9 79.2 77.3 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT NET CASH REQUIREMENT BLN STG 106 105 102 86 72 51 PCT OF GDP 6.8 6.5 6 4.9 3.9 2.6