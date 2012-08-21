LONDON Aug 21 Britain's government is likely to
face a further shortfall in corporation tax in the current
fiscal year as the weak economy hurt profits and falling oil and
gas production hits revenue from the energy sector, its budget
watchdog warned on Tuesday.
"Overall, there continues to be significant uncertainty
around the prospects for full year borrowing," the Office for
Budget Responsibility said in its commentary on the monthly
borrowing figures.
"While it looks likely that corporation tax receipts will
fall short of our March forecast, the other main receipts
streams remain closer to forecast," it said.