* OBR cuts tax forecast for next 25 years to 8 bln stg
* Lower oil price, high decommissioning costs to blame
* Figures pose challenge for Scottish independence
* Long-term UK budget outlook little changed from 2014
* OBR cautious over new role monitoring budget surplus
LONDON, June 11 Britain's budget watchdog has
slashed its forecast for how much tax will be paid by the oil
and gas industry over the next 25 years, a move that highlights
the fiscal challenge that would be faced by an independent
Scotland.
The Office for Budget Responsibility said on Thursday that
it expected total tax revenue between now and 2040 to amount to
just 8 billion pounds ($12.4 billion), compared with the 57
billion pounds predicted a year ago.
The steep fall reflects the past year's near halving of oil
prices, as well as lower output and rising costs as North Sea
oil fields - mostly off the Scottish coast - start to run dry.
"Our medium-term forecasts to date have tended to be
over-optimistic," OBR chairman Robert Chote told reporters in
London as he presented an annual report on fiscal challenges to
Britain over the next 50 years.
During last year's unsuccessful campaign for Scottish
independence, supporters of secession said oil and gas revenue
would allow Scotland to spend an extra 1,700 pounds a head on
public services, compared with the British average.
The OBR said accurate forecasts of oil and gas revenue were
much harder than for most other taxes, and that it assumed oil
prices would rise in line with inflation over the period, while
production would fall by 5 percent a year.
Part of the weakness in tax revenues is because oil and gas
companies operating in Britain can receive repayments of past
tax if they incur losses, for example when they decommission oil
rigs. Most of the 8 billion-pound tax revenue forecast is
expected to come in the next five years.
The OBR said that looking at Britain's public finances as a
whole, public sector net debt was likely to fall to 54 percent
of gross domestic product by the mid 2030s from 80 percent now,
before rising as the population aged.
The forecasts assumed annual net inward immigration of
around 150,000 a year -- much more than in 2014's forecast --
and the OBR said debt would be higher if immigration slowed.
On Wednesday, newly re-elected finance minister George
Osborne said the OBR would monitor a government commitment to
run budget surpluses during normal economic times.
Chote said the government needed to define what it meant by
normal times, and that it might not be easy to calculate.
"No-one can know with confidence how much spare capacity
there is in the economy or what the sustainable growth rate ...
will be looking forward," he said. "Any rule needs to be defined
in the knowledge that our estimates of these things may change."
