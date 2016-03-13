LONDON, March 13 British finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday the additional spending cuts he plans to announce this week were equivalent to 50 pence in every 100 pounds the government spends by the end of the decade and were achievable.

"I think we can find those savings. It's not a huge amount in the grand scheme of things," Osborne said in an interview on BBC television.

Osborne has said he plans to announce deeper cuts to public spending as part of a budget statement due on Wednesday to protect his plan to eliminate the budget deficit from a weakening of the economy.

Asked about the possibility of Turkey joining the European Union, Osborne also said he did not believe the country's accession to the bloc was likely any time soon. "We could, if we wanted to, veto it, as other countries could," he said. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Elizabeth Piper)