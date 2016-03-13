LONDON, March 13 British finance minister George
Osborne said on Sunday the additional spending cuts he plans to
announce this week were equivalent to 50 pence in every 100
pounds the government spends by the end of the decade and were
achievable.
"I think we can find those savings. It's not a huge amount
in the grand scheme of things," Osborne said in an interview on
BBC television.
Osborne has said he plans to announce deeper cuts to public
spending as part of a budget statement due on Wednesday to
protect his plan to eliminate the budget deficit from a
weakening of the economy.
Asked about the possibility of Turkey joining the European
Union, Osborne also said he did not believe the country's
accession to the bloc was likely any time soon. "We could, if we
wanted to, veto it, as other countries could," he said.
(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Elizabeth Piper)