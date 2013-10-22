LONDON Oct 22 An improving economy will not be
enough on its own to rein in Britain's still wide budget deficit
and more action to cut costs is needed, finance minister George
Osborne said on Tuesday.
"An improving economic situation in the UK does not
automatically lead to a windfall for the public finances because
we shouldn't assume that a structural deficit is solved by an
improvement in GDP," Osborne told a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker
event in London.
"It's called a structural deficit for a reason," he said.
Earlier on Tuesday, data showed Britain's public finances
improved in September, helped by higher tax revenues as the
economy emerged from a long period of stagnation after the
financial crisis.