LONDON Nov 1 British finance minister George
Osborne answered questions from lawmakers in parliament on
Tuesday, below are highlights from the regular session.
ON GREEK REFERENDUM
"There is no doubt that the decision of the Greek prime
minister has added to the instability and the uncertainty in the
euro zone . Ultimately it is up to the Greek people and the
Greek political system to decide how they make their decisions.
But it is extremely important for the euro zone to implement the
package that they agreed last week . and we need to get on with
it sooner rather than later."
