LONDON Nov 1 British finance minister George Osborne answered questions from lawmakers in parliament on Tuesday, below are highlights from the regular session.

ON GREEK REFERENDUM

"There is no doubt that the decision of the Greek prime minister has added to the instability and the uncertainty in the euro zone . Ultimately it is up to the Greek people and the Greek political system to decide how they make their decisions. But it is extremely important for the euro zone to implement the package that they agreed last week . and we need to get on with it sooner rather than later."

(Reporting by Matt Falloon and Tim Castle)