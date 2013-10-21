* Economic recovery inflates Osborne's political capital
* Finance minister inherited UK's biggest peacetime deficit
* Cameron's confidant pushed through unpopular spending cuts
* Osborne re-enters political fray after lying low
* Places economic recovery at heart of 2015 election
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Oct 21 With no apparent end in sight to
Britain's economic stagnation and his 2012 budget slated as a
shambles, George Osborne spent much of last year holed up behind
the cream limestone walls of his finance ministry.
The unexpectedly strong growth of the $2.5 trillion economy
has put an end to his seclusion: Britain's second most powerful
politician has re-entered the fray, presenting himself as the
guardian of economic recovery and urging voters to re-elect his
Conservative party in 2015 "to finish the job".
"It's true that last year I retreated a bit ... into the
Treasury," Osborne, Prime Minister David Cameron's closest ally,
told activists from his ruling Conservative party this month in
Manchester, using the British term for the finance ministry.
"I got into that situation which I think can happen to
politicians, which is I'm just going to get on with the job. If
people don't want to hear an explanation of what I'm doing then
so be it."
Once written off by critics at home and abroad as a posh
incompetent blindly fixated on economic austerity at the cost of
growth, Osborne's star -- along with that of the British economy
-- is on the up.
From consumer spending to new manufacturing orders, data
shows Britain has shaken off the stagnation that dogged its
economy after the deepest recession since World War Two.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) this month raised its
British growth forecast sharply to 1.4 percent for 2013, one of
the strongest growth rates in the developed world albeit way
below the 2.5 percent average post-war rate for Britain.
Interest rates are at a historic low, house prices are
rising, unemployment is falling, and the budget deficit is down
by a third since 2010 when Cameron's government took office with
the Liberal Democrats as a junior partner.
For Osborne, the youngest Chancellor of the Exchequer, or
finance minister, in more than 100 years when he took the job in
2010 at just 38, it is a remarkable turnaround.
Earlier this year, some lawmakers in his own party said the
42-year-old had become an electoral liability. Today, many of
those same lawmakers are speculating about his chances of
succeeding Cameron as prime minister.
His allies, nicknamed 'Osbornites', have recently been
promoted in a ministerial reshuffle, and Britain's right-leaning
press is running upbeat headlines about the economy.
Not everything is rosy: the national debt remains huge at 75
pct of GDP, some economists say Osborne's plans to stimulate the
housing market risk creating a bubble and his Labour opponents
say he and Cameron are presiding over a cost of living crisis.
With inflation outstripping stagnant wages and utility and
transport companies sharply increasing bills, it is a charge
that resonates with many voters who responded positively to a
Labour promise to freeze energy bills if elected.
ORDEAL
Yet Osborne, who is fascinated by U.S. politics and fond of
quoting his hero, former U.S. president Lyndon B. Johnson, has
the air of a man who thinks he has survived an ordeal.
"Last year and at the beginning of this year was the moment
when we were under maximum pressure to do a U-turn and to come
off the (economic) course we had set," he told activists at the
Conservative party's annual conference this month.
"We resisted that. We held our nerve."
His remit runs much wider than the world's sixth-largest
economy and has not been trouble free.
From negotiations with China on politically sensitive
investment in Britain's nuclear industry and explaining the loss
of a parliamentary vote on military action in Syria to crafting
government policy on gay marriage or welfare reform, Osborne is
Cameron's main ally.
"George Osborne is the prime minister's closest adviser bar
none," said a source in Cameron's office. "On everything."
Godfathers to each other's children and close friends, both
have aristocratic roots and attended Oxford University. In 2005,
Osborne ran Cameron's successful campaign to become Conservative
party leader; the two have been politically inseparable since.
Though a strong speaker, Osborne doesn't have Cameron's easy
manner with the media and can come across awkwardly at times.
This, plus his close association with austerity and perceived
aloofness within the party, would make it hard for him to take
over from Cameron as leader.
Married with two children, Osborne grew up in London, unlike
many in his party who hail from rural England. That, say people
who know him, has given a man who describes himself as a social
and economic free market liberal a more cosmopolitan outlook,
for example on gay marriage, than many in his party.
A fan of the late British Conservative prime minister
Margaret Thatcher -- he cried at her funeral earlier this year
-- he also admires former Labour prime minister Tony Blair,
going so far as to call him "the master".
Osborne makes no secret of the fact that he wants the modern
Conservative party to copy what he describes as Blair's centre
ground politics he says were aimed at combining a strong market
economy with decent public services.
LAST LAUGH
As finance minister, Osborne's focus has been on cutting
Britain's budget deficit and its almost 1.5 trillion pound
($2.43 trillion) national debt.
His policy mix: shrinking government spending, reducing top
and bottom rate tax, slowing the rate at which Britain's welfare
budget grows, and stimulating the housing market.
The opposition Labour party, which has seen its opinion poll
lead heavily eroded in recent months, has accused Osborne of
cutting spending too deeply too fast, saying he is investing too
little in infrastructure.
Week after week, Ed Miliband, Labour's leader, stood up in
Britain's parliament to denounce Osborne, arguing his policies
were killing any chance of a recovery.
In February this year, Osborne's political fortunes hit a
low point when Moody's stripped Britain of its prized AAA credit
rating for the first time since 1978, saying it thought growth
would remain sluggish for years.
Two months later, Fitch followed suit and the IMF's chief
economist suggested Osborne was "playing with fire" by pressing
ahead with austerity after the fund downgraded its growth
forecasts for Britain.
The IMF's doubling of its growth forecast for Britain this
year to 1.4 percent, the sharpest upgrade for any G7 leading
economy, has given Osborne the last laugh.
Osborne, who says he and his party have no sense of
triumphalism given outstanding problems, hopes the economic
credibility he believes he has accrued will give his party a
majority in 2015, something it failed to achieve in 2010.
Opinion polls show voters do trust him more on the economy
than Labour despite the financial pain they continue to endure
and Labour's overall poll lead is showing signs of crumbling.
A poll this month by polling firm YouGov showed 38 percent
of voters said the Conservatives would do a better job of
managing the economy against 23 percent for Labour.
But the preferences were almost reversed - 34 to 25 percent
in Labour's favour - when the question was about which party
would be better for raising living standards, an issue Labour is
putting at the heart of its early election campaigning.
Osborne says there's no room for complacency.
"We have to deal with our debts and see our plan through,"
he told delegates at his party conference. "This battle to turn
Britain around - it is not even close to being over. We are
going to finish what we have started."